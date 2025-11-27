National team captain Lia Wälti still wants to achieve a lot with the national team. Keystone

In the run-up to the two international friendly matches against Belgium and Wales, Lia Wälti speaks at a press conference about the new national team coach, the World Cup qualifiers, her move from Arsenal to Juve and the departure of Pia Sundhage.

Patrick Lämmle

Lia Wälti talks about ...

... her state of health

I had an operation after the European Championships, as you know. I recovered well, my body was pain-free again and I played well again. Right now I have a small football injury. That's made things a bit more difficult in the last few days, but that's part of it. Basically, I feel fit and healthy. I've been involved in every training session.

... the farewell to Pia Sundhage

There is rarely a proper farewell in football, especially in the national teams. But I think a lot of players have contacted her and the coaching team. I think it's also important to say thank you once again. We had a historic summer together and had a very, very good time thanks to her.

... first impressions of the new coach

He is very communicative and already brings a lot of detail to our training. I'm sure he's also a bit petty because he knows exactly what style of play he expects from us. But the first impressions are very positive and we've already learned a lot.

... the first training sessions

We played a lot of different types of games with the ball and you could see a lot of players enjoying it.

... the future style of play of the national team

It will definitely be football where we want to have the ball. We want to play offensively, win the ball high up the pitch, be courageous and also find our strengths and then exploit them. We also want to take a little more care of the ball. We've perhaps been a little less successful at that in recent years. At the moment, we players are looking forward to a new momentum and a new game idea.

... does the national team even have the quality for this style of play?

We have a lot of young players who have this quality on the ball. Of course, we'll have to see how well it works against the stronger or weaker teams. The important thing is that we have the ideas. And then it's also up to the coaching team to find the right balance. But I already have the feeling that it suits many players, especially in the center. We have a lot of technically and tactically skilled players who can have a big influence on our game. I'm really looking forward to seeing how that works.

... the move from Arsenal to Juventus

In the days before the transfer window closed, I spoke to the coaching team. I had a gut feeling that maybe the time had come for me to make a move. Especially after a tournament like this summer, where I realized that I really enjoy playing football and can also have an influence on a team. And that's why we then set out to see which option would be the best fit. And I've always said that I don't want to switch to a direct competitor. That was the case with Potsdam and now with Arsenal. I love the club and I had seven great years there. But I also think it's great to explore a new league again and learn a new language. The whole package was the best for me.

... the World Cup qualifiers and the mode

I'll be honest, I don't think I understand our entire path 100 percent in terms of the mode. It gets a bit complicated at some point. In terms of the group draw, we've got a very unpleasant opponent in Northern Ireland. But we'll be the favorites and I hope that we'll be ready to the point and won't let anything get in the way. Our goal is clearly to win the group and reach the play-offs. It will be a long and difficult road. But I am firmly convinced that we are a team that belongs at the World Cup.

