In the children's book "Lia am Ball - Das Fussballmärchen ihres Lebens", national team star Lia Wälti tells her story: "Biographical, but also a bit fairytale-like". She talks to blue Sport about her "heart project".

"We have a very nice story that is biographical, but also a bit of a fairytale," says Lia Wälti.

The aim is to convey values that are lived in women's football and to get children excited about the sport. Show more

"I've always had a great bond with children. Even when I was little, I always wanted to be bébéle," says Lia Wälti about blue Sport, revealing that she originally wanted to become a nursery school teacher.

As a little girl, she never thought that she could also become a professional footballer. She simply lacked role models. Wälti now plays for Arsenal in one of the best leagues in the world and can make a living from playing football. Not a matter of course. Even in the national team, she has teammates who have to do another job on the side to make ends meet.

Wälti also completed a correspondence course alongside her career because she needed "something to keep her mind occupied", as she says. And now she is joining the ranks of children's book authors. She is unlikely to earn big money this way. But the idea of writing a children's book has been lying dormant inside her for a long time. She speaks of a "heart project" that she realized with her younger sister Meret (30). Meret, who also played for YB for many years, is the author of the children's book.

Meret Wälti: "The European Championship was the starting signal for the children's book"

Communicating values that are practised in women's football

And what does Lia Wälti want to achieve with the book? "Our aim is really to get as many little girls as possible, or young children in general, interested in our sport." Wälti explains that women's football, in particular, is characterized by many values that can be taught to children at a young age: "Cohesion, overcoming hurdles, positivity, tolerance and acceptance."

Of course, she hopes that she can also inspire many children this summer at the home European Championships thanks to good performances on the pitch. "But if we can give them something that they can take home with them for a long time, then that's even better," says the national team captain.

Wälti is more than happy with the end product: "We have a very nice story that is biographical, but also a bit fairytale-like." The illustrations by Mireille Lachausse are also very successful. The book will be available in German, French, English and Italian from April 18, 2025 in all the usual bookshops.

"Lia am Ball - Das Fussballmärchen ihres Lebens" will be published in four languages. kaleiomag.ch

