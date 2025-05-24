Kim Little (l) and Lia Wälti are celebrated by the fans. Keystone

The Arsenal players with Swiss national team captain Lia Wälti spring a surprise in the Champions League final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Londoners beat FC Barcelona, the favored winner of the last two editions, in Lisbon.

Sweden's Stina Blackstenius scored the decisive goal in the 74th minute in front of 38,356 spectators at the Estadio José Alvalade for Arsenal's women, who won a European title for the first time since 2007. Back then, the Champions League was still called the UEFA Women's Cup.

Barcelona had been the dominant team before the goal, which was beautifully set up by Bethany Mead, who had just come on as a substitute. The best chance fell to Champions League top scorer Claudia Pina, whose deflected shot rebounded off the crossbar. Young Swiss player Sydney Schertenleib did not play for Barça and, like Lia Wälti, remained on the substitutes' bench for the entire match. It is the first major international title for 32-year-old Wälti, who has played for Arsenal since 2018.