He was a fan favorite at FC Basel; now Liam Millar faces Switzerland with Team Canada. He talks about his team’s strengths, the development of soccer in Canada, and gaming with Dan Ndoye.

When Keystone-SDA reached Liam Millar by phone, he was in the midst of the intense final stretch of the season with Hull City. In the last of 46 rounds, his team secured 6th place in England’s second-highest league, narrowly qualifying for the playoffs. “Promotion would mean everything to me,” Millar said at the time. “That’s exactly why I came to Hull: to play in the Premier League.”

The 26-year-old has been dreaming of this ever since he left Canada at the age of 13 to join Fulham’s youth academy. And his dream may indeed come true soon: First, Hull City defeated Millwall, then beat Middlesbrough at Wembley—thanks to a goal in the 95th minute. Millar was in the starting lineup for all three playoff games.

For him, it was the perfect ending to his comeback season after being sidelined for nearly a year due to a torn cruciate ligament. In the end, he tallied 38 appearances, three goals, and five assists. Of course, he would have liked to score a few more goals, says the winger. “But what was most important to me was getting back into the rhythm, playing regularly, and really enjoying soccer again.”

An “Outsider” as a Soccer Player

The reward came not only in the form of promotion but also with a call-up to the home World Cup squad. Although—or perhaps precisely because—he left Toronto when he was young, he is “an incredibly proud Canadian,” Millar emphasizes. Whenever he’s back, he enjoys the vastness of the country and likes to drive around. Millar also describes his fondness for the Costco chain as “particularly Canadian.”

As a soccer player, he was something of an oddity during his childhood. “Back then, a lot of kids only played soccer to run around a bit. Nobody really took it seriously.” That’s why it became clear to him early on that he would have to move abroad to continue developing his skills.

However, thanks to the progress of the national team—which is participating in the World Cup for the third time, following appearances in 1986 and 2022—as well as a lot of work behind the scenes, Canada has increasingly become a soccer nation. And as a co-host of the World Cup, the excitement has grown even more. “We can’t quite get past ice hockey yet, but one of my career goals is to do everything I can to ensure that soccer eventually becomes number one in Canada.”

Canada’s Positive Progress

Millar was already part of the team in Qatar when they were eliminated after three losses and he himself saw only brief playing time. At the home World Cup, he was in the starting lineup for the opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina (1–1), but had to take a seat on the bench for the subsequent match against Qatar, which Canada won 6–0, celebrating its first-ever World Cup victory.

Canada’s resurgence can also be attributed to national team coach Jesse Marsch, who has been leading the team since May 2024. The 52-year-old American came up through the Red Bull system and initially coached the New York Red Bulls, later moving on to RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig. With Salzburg, he won the double twice.

In March 2025, Canada celebrated a prestigious 2-1 victory over the U.S. in the Nations League third-place match. The team has also built confidence on its way to the home World Cup: of its last 20 matches (mostly friendlies), it has lost only one.

Now, on Wednesday afternoon (9:00 p.m. Swiss time) in Vancouver, they’ll face Switzerland in a showdown for first place in the group. On paper, Switzerland is the favorite, says Millar. However, his team also has great potential. “We’re a team with a lot of energy. We like to press, we sprint a lot, and we play with intensity.”

Dan Ndoye, the gamer friend

Millar is especially looking forward to reuniting with his former teammates Zeki Amdouni and Dan Ndoye. The trio once reached the Conference League semifinals with FC Basel. All three now play in England.

He sent Amdouni a quick message when he tore his ACL, making him a fellow sufferer. Millar says he’s even in touch with Ndoye almost every day. “Dan has become a very good friend; we game online together almost every evening.”

Together, they also watched the playoff match between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Italy and cheered on Riccardo Calafiori. “If Italy had made it through, there would have been several Basel reunions in this group.”

Now, at least, such a reunion is on the horizon, and Millar is naturally hoping for a successful outcome for his team. He’s also counting on home-field advantage. “I think that can make a real difference when games get tough. When there are 50,000 people in the stadium cheering you on, that’s a huge advantage for us.”

Millar has already celebrated extensively at the club level this year; now he’s hoping for a big celebration with the national team as well.