Liam Rosenior is already history at Chelsea. Keystone

Liam Rosenior was only introduced as the new coach of Chelsea FC in January. Now the 41-year-old has been sacked.

Jan Arnet

"This decision has not been an easy one for the club, but recent results and performances have been below the required standards, despite there being so much at stake this season," the Londoners wrote in a press release.

Rosenior, who took over from Enzo Maresca in January, made a successful start to his Chelsea tenure, winning six of his first seven games as head coach. Recently, however, the Blues have slipped into crisis. They have lost seven of their last eight competitive matches. The only win came against bottom club Port Vale in the FA Cup. The 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Tuesday was one defeat too many.

Former assistant coach Calum McFarlane will take over the team as interim coach until the end of the season. "He will be supported by the existing backroom staff at the club as we strive to achieve qualification for European competitions and progress in the FA Cup," Chelsea wrote.

The Londoners play Leeds in the semi-final of the FA Cup this weekend. Chelsea are 7th in the Premier League and the Blues were eliminated by Paris St. Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.