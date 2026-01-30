Stephan Lichtsteiner's debut as FCB coach is a failure. But the former national team captain stands out on the touchline. You get the feeling that the 42-year-old would prefer to play himself.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel lose their last game in the Europa League league phase at home to Viktoria Pilsen 0:1 and miss out on the knockout phase.

In the first game under new coach Stephan Lichtsteiner, Basel put in a solid defensive performance but were harmless in attack. The active coach on the touchline is conspicuous.

He jumps, he whistles, he shouts, he rolls his eyes, shakes his head, waves his hands and walks up and down his coaching area. While his players put in a rather poor last Europa League performance on the pitch, Stephan Lichtsteiner stands out on the touchline.

Again and again, he calls the players to him, gives them instructions, discusses. In the end, it all comes to nothing. FCB are defeated 0:1 by Viktoria Pilsen after a weak performance and are eliminated from the Europa League.

Stephan Lichtsteiner stands on the touchline for 90 minutes and gives his players instructions - to no avail. Keystone

The most important thing is that every player on the pitch knows exactly what he has to do, said the new FCB coach in the run-up to his first match. The many instructions suggest that this was not the case. "Against such an aggressive opponent, you have to have control of the game. We definitely didn't have that as I had imagined," said Lichtsteiner at the media conference after the game.

However, it was clear that not everything could go right in the first game. "We will work on that." He wanted to make a difference with his activity on the touchline. "When you see that things aren't going the way you want them to, you try to make it work. In the end, we lacked the punch. But I'm convinced that we'll play good football in the future and create more chances than we did today."

He was satisfied with his team's defensive performance, but lacked control in attack. "We weren't dangerous enough in front of goal. We need to create more chances, have the ball on the ground more than in the air." So he could not be satisfied with his debut. "It's a disappointment, I really wanted to win."

For FCB and its new coach, it's back to the drawing board. The top game against leaders Thun on Sunday and the Cup quarter-final in St. Gallen on Wednesday. Losing against the league leaders, who already have a ten-point lead, is forbidden. Lichtsteiner knows that too: "Being ten points behind is a huge burden. It's extremely important that we score at the weekend."