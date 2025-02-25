  1. Residential Customers
Cancellation for the national team Lichtsteiner cancels as Yakin assistant: "Not available"

Luca Betschart

25.2.2025

Stephan Lichtsteiner is currently coach at FC Wettswil-Bonstetten in the 1st division.
Picture: Keystone

The search for a new Nati assistant coach continues. After talks, former captain Stephan Lichtsteiner has decided not to make himself available for the position.

25.02.2025, 10:28

The search for a new national team assistant coach continues. The preferred candidate, Stephan Lichtsteiner, is not available after he and the association were unable to reach a mutual agreement. As reported by "Blick", Lichtsteiner rejected an offer from the SFA on Monday.

"We have spoken to each other," confirmed Lichtsteiner, who is currently coach at first division club Wettswil-Bonstetten. "I have decided that I am not available for this position at the moment." The 41-year-old is not saying any more at the moment.

The deal is said to have fallen through not because of financial differences, but because of the profile of the vacant assistant coach position. But: The offers presented by SFA director Pierluigi Tami are only to last for six months until the start of the World Cup qualifiers - with compensation of a few hundred francs per Nati day, as the "Blick" writes.

Lichtsteiner has made 108 appearances for the national team in his career. He played his last major tournament with Switzerland at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

