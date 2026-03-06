GC captain Amir Abrashi is unruly in the match against FC Basel and is sent off in stoppage time after an assault. This is followed by an argument with FCB coach Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Luca Betschart

The 95th minute has already begun. GC captain Amir Abrashi launches one last attack to try and force a 1:1 draw against FC Basel. Nothing comes of it. On the contrary. Abrashi is roughly tackled by Koba Koindredi, who subsequently commits an assault and is practically sent off at the final whistle.

The GC captain's emotions then boil over. As Abrashi makes his way towards the dressing room, he clashes with FCB coach Stephan Lichtsteiner. A heated exchange ensues before the two brawlers are separated.

"That's part of football"

When asked about the scene in an interview with blue Sport, Lichtsteiner said: "You don't have to embellish it. It's part of football. It was an action in which he hits our player in the face. I simply protect my players."

Lichtsteiner, who was yellow-carded for complaining in the 68th minute, also does not want to overrate the discussions with the fourth official. "I don't think I argued much. It comes across differently. I communicate with them because I want to understand something," said the 42-year-old. "You don't always have to look at me with suspicious eyes, who I talk to and what I do. Those are emotions and they're part of it."

Blue Sport expert Alex Frei shows understanding for this in the studio. "I've also made mistakes as a coach, once or twice," he admits and explains: "As a coach, it's not always easy to keep your emotions under control. I don't think Steph Abrashi meant any harm. It's certainly unfortunate that there was such a battle of words between coach and player."

The highlights of the game