After being knocked out of the Europa League against Viktoria Pilsen, Stephan Lichtsteiner doesn't have much time to complain. For the FCB coach, there are more groundbreaking games to come.

When Stephan Lichtsteiner was still a player, he was able to break down in great detail after a match what measurable performances he had put in on the pitch in the preceding minutes. Kilometers run, duels won, successful passes, but also calories burned or the progression of his heart rate could be scrutinized in minute detail.

Now, almost six years after the end of his active career, the 42-year-old probably no longer regularly wears the straps around his chest that can provide precisely this kind of data. What a pity. Because anyone who sees the FC Basel coach running up and down his coaching zone during a match, observes how he cheers and jumps in anticipation at a promising move by his team before turning away towards the players' bench, hears how he energetically and gesticulously discusses with the fourth official - anyone who watches coach Lichtsteiner at work inevitably comes to the realization that some calories are probably burned in the coaching zone as well.

Daniliuc takes his team-mates to task

After referee Giorgi Kruashvili has finished the game and thus also Lichtsteiner's personal fitness program, the new FCB coach is asked a little later about his active way of coaching. "I try to make a difference," says Lichtsteiner. The energy he radiates on the touchline should be transferred to his players to a certain extent. It is a trait that Lichtsteiner shares with his predecessor Ludovic Magnin. The man from Lausanne, who was sacked on Monday, also actively led his players, directing and lamenting.

And yet Flavius Daniliuc has noticed striking differences in the few days under his new boss. "Ludo coached more through emotions. Steph is very detail-oriented, sets us up better defensively and attaches great importance to closing down spaces." The 24-year-old Austrian has been one of the few constants in the Basel squad during this difficult season and has earned himself a regular place in central defense.

Accordingly, he has experienced the slump of recent weeks, with the low point a week ago in Salzburg, up close on the pitch and then also sensed that the club management will probably make a change in the coaching position. "Unfortunately, the coach is always to blame in the end, but we players are at least as much to blame. The way we've performed in recent weeks is not worthy of FC Basel."

Without offensive control

Daniliuc is therefore also hoping for a turnaround in the near future. A turnaround that Stephan Lichtsteiner should initiate. In the few training sessions he has had since taking over, the former captain of the Swiss national team has understandably not been able to make huge changes. In his first match against Viktoria Pilsen on Thursday, however, he did see things he liked. For example, that his players didn't concede much defensively against the Czechs.

The fact that the ball "felt like it rolled through 100 legs", as Lichtsteiner put it, when the decisive goal was conceded before the break following a corner, was something he could accept, especially as his team didn't let much else get in the way.

Offensively, however, the former right-back still sees a lot of potential for improvement. Lichtsteiner said: "We lacked control, we need to keep the ball on the ground much more than in the air." As a result, his team were far too rarely dangerous in front of goal.

Relentless game plan

The lack of penetration is one of the areas Lichtsteiner will have to work on in the coming days and weeks, although the fixture list is anything but merciful for the rookie coach, who was on the sidelines of FC Wettswil-Bonstetten until November.

On Sunday, FCB will face leaders Thun at home in St. Jakob Park. If the promoted side from the Bernese Oberland continue their high-flying form and pick up the next three points, Basel would already be 13 points adrift in the Super League and would probably have to bury their hopes of successfully defending their title.

The quarter-final of the Swiss Cup against St. Gallen is then scheduled for Wednesday. If this trip to eastern Switzerland fails, all three of Basel's goals for the season will have evaporated in the space of a week.

Flavius Daniliuc also uses drastic words in the catacombs due to this extremely delicate starting position. He says: "Anyone who is not aware of what is at stake in the next two games should not play for FC Basel."