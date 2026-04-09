Stephan Lichtsteiner wants to "improve a lot more" at FC Basel. Keystone

After a difficult start in Basel, Stephan Lichtsteiner has slowly but surely arrived as a coach in the Super League. In an interview, the FCB coach says: "I'm learning and can still improve a lot."

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stephan Lichtsteiner played for Juventus Turin from 2011 to 2018 and became Italian champion seven times during this time. His love for Juve has not faded to this day, he says in an interview.

In Italy, however, the former national team captain needed some time to settle in. At Lazio Roma, "everything was calmer and less precise", he says. "It's tough for a Swiss at first."

Lichtsteiner now wants to make a name for himself as a coach. He sees FC Basel as an "excellent springboard". Show more

In an interview with the Italian newspaper "Gazzetta dello Sport", Stephan Lichtsteiner speaks at length about his time in Serie A and also talks about difficult times under Massimiliano Allegri.

In 2016, the then national team captain was not called up to the Champions League squad at Juventus, after which rumors of Lichtsteiner's departure from Turin began to circulate. Even arch-rivals Inter Milan are said to have been interested in the Swiss. "But I loved Juventus too much to move to another Italian club," explained the 42-year-old. "I still love Juve. That's why I turned down Inter, it would have been a betrayal."

Stephan Lichtsteiner won numerous titles with Juventus Turin (2011 to 2018). Including the Scudetto seven times. Keystone

In the winter of that season, Lichtsteiner was called up for the knockout phase of the Premier League after all - and Juve made it to the final, where the Old Lady then lost 4-1 to Real Madrid. Two years before that, the Turin club had already made it to the final, but also lost 3-1 to Barcelona. "Those are two games that robbed me of sleep. And they still hurt," says the former right-back.

With Swiss virtues to Italy

Lichststeiner also remembers his beginnings in Italy, when he joined Lazio Roma in 2008. "At my first training session at Lazio, I came onto the pitch and nobody was there. I thought I'd got the time wrong, but over time I got used to the rhythm in Rome. Everything is calmer and less precise. It's tough for a Swiss at the beginning."

Lichtsteiner in one of his first games for Lazio Rome. Keystone

It was also a tough start for Lichtsteiner at FC Basel. The first three games under the new coach, who moved from first division club Wettswil-Bonstetten to the big FCB in January, were lost. Basel were immediately eliminated from the Europa League and the Cup. The title dreams also soon had to be buried. Lichtsteiner now seems to have arrived, however, with four wins and one draw from the last six games.

The coach sees FCB as "the perfect environment for young people". Both for players and coaches. "I think it's an excellent springboard. The stands are full of scouts every match day. You can grow here without pressure. That also applies to me: I'm learning and can still improve a lot."

The fact that the former Juve professional and national team captain stayed involved in football after his active career is not a matter of course. After his career ended six years ago, he initially did an internship as a watchmaker. He wanted to try things out and keep himself busy, says Lichtsteiner. "It was a nice experience, but then I decided to return to football. And when the offer came, I went all in."