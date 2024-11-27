Stephan Lichtsteiner played for Lille from 2005 to 2008. He made 108 appearances for the national team. Keystone

In an interview with "L'Équipe", former Lille professional Grégory Tafforeau spoke about a wild episode involving Stephan Lichtsteiner during a training session with the French team.

Clara Francey

Former Lille full-back Grégory Tafforeau reveals a surprising anecdote in the French newspaper "L'Équipe" about former Swiss international Stephan Lichtsteiner, with whom he played in the northern French city from 2005 to 2008.

"Stephan Lichtsteiner had an argument with Claude Puel (editor's note: coach of Lille from 2002 to 2008) during a training match. We had to separate the two. It was crazy to see the coach having a fight with a player," says Tafforeau.

Some journalists were present at training, but to the surprise of the Lille players, the brawl was not made into a big deal. "This episode highlighted what two exceptional competitive types they were. Puel didn't hold it against Lichtsteiner either," recalls the 48-year-old.

Grégory Tafforeau (left) tells an anecdote about coach Claude Puel (right). imago

Former national team captain Stephan Lichtsteiner ended his career, in which he played for Arsenal and Juve, among others, in 2020. Since the start of this season, the 108-time national team player has been coach of 1st division club FC Wettswil-Bonstetten.

And Lille? The French side are playing in the Champions League this week and are taking on FC Bologna, where three other Swiss players - Remo Freuler, Dan Ndoye and Michel Aebischer - are under contract.

Videos from the department