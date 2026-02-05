FCB coach Stephan Lichtsteiner says that "things can only get better in terms of results". Keystone

Three games, three defeats - the change of coach has not brought about a turnaround at FC Basel. After the 2:1 defeat in the Cup quarter-final against St. Gallen, the players are nevertheless confident.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stephan Lichtsteiner has lost his first three games as FCB coach. Under him, Basel said goodbye to Europe, failed in the Cup and suffered a slap in the face in the league.

Lichtsteiner has not only seen bad things and says: "I'm not the type of person to give up." He has not yet written off the league title either.

On Sunday, FC Zurich travel to St. Jakob-Park for the classic. Just two weeks after the clubs' last clash in the Letzigrund, which cost Ludovic Magnin his job despite a spectacular 4:3 victory. Show more

While cheers erupted in the stadium in St. Gallen shortly after ten o'clock in the evening, the Basel players slumped to the ground. A goal conceded after 53 seconds and one in stoppage time sealed the 2-1 defeat in the Cup quarter-final.

Change of coach still without success

Coach Stephan Lichtsteiner, who has only been in charge of FC Basel for just over a week, appeared correspondingly dissatisfied at the post-match press conference. "It feels very bad to have lost all three of these games. But I knew that there was a risk of that and that I wouldn't have much time and the circumstances were not ideal with injuries and a lot of games." But he also tried to emphasize the positives: "I saw a team today that fought to the end."

Nevertheless, after just over a week as head coach of FC Basel, Lichtsteiner's assessment is sobering. Within a week, FCB have been eliminated from the Europa League and the Swiss Cup and have also lost in the league - to leaders Thun, of all teams, who have since opened up a 13-point lead over Basel. Inevitably, the question arises as to whether Ludovic Magnin's departure came at the right time. After three games and three defeats under Lichtsteiner, last year's double winners are facing a season without a title.

Players back Lichtsteiner

"That's an unnecessary question," said Xherdan Shaqiri after the game when asked whether the change of coach had made any difference at all. Lichtsteiner also needed to be given some time. The Basel captain is not wrong. Because the team was in action on Thursday, Sunday and Wednesday, Lichtsteiner had few training sessions to pass on some of his own philosophy to the team. "It's certainly bitter that we lost the first three games with him, but we're confident," said Shaqiri.

Like the former Swiss international, defender Flavius Daniliuc also backed his coach. "He had the most difficult phase, came in and had to deliver straight away." He then added that he didn't really want to talk about the coach. "In the end, it's down to us, to the players, who also have a bit more experience. We should have rallied the team more in the game, the staff can't help us much."

Daniliuc, on the other hand, was harder on himself than on his coach. When asked what made him feel confident after this game, he initially swallowed. "Confident? We want to win the classic against Zurich on Sunday. But I need a few days now to realize what has just happened." He had already had difficult phases in his career - but he hadn't expected it to be so tough with Basel.

Confident about the future

Lichtsteiner, meanwhile, emphasized that he knew what was coming. "In terms of results, it can only get better, yes. But it wasn't all bad either. I saw a team today that held out until the end." The 42-year-old certainly didn't want to think about a title-less season. He is not the type of person to give up. He is convinced that everything is still open in the championship.

Xherdan Shaqiri echoed his coach's sentiments. "We won't give up in the championship until it's no longer mathematically possible to win. We have to show good performances again, everything else is unimportant." Football is like that from time to time - last year it was different, now you have to work hard to win as much as possible again.

Lichtsteiner and his team will get their first chance to do so on Sunday. FC Zurich travel to St. Jakob-Park for the classic. Just two weeks after the last clash between the clubs at the Letzigrund, which cost Ludovic Magnin his job despite a spectacular 4:3 victory.