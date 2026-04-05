FCB coach Stephan Lichtsteiner, who will miss the next match due to his fourth yellow card, is not only annoyed about the late YB equalizer, but also about the criticism from blue Sport expert Zubi.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel draw 3-3 against YB, with the Bernese equalizing in the 90th minute.

Pascal Zuberbühler believes that Basel lacked the necessary experience in the final phase due to the many substitutions to save the victory over time.

FCB coach Stephan Lichtsteiner is annoyed by the blue Sport expert's criticism and explains why he made the changes. Show more

In the 74th minute, FCB coach Stephan Lichtsteiner makes a triple substitution with the score at 3:2. Leroy, Ajeti and Shaqiri have to leave, Bacanin, Koloto and Koindredi come in. In one fell swoop, the team is rejuvenated by 28 years. In the 81st minute, Traoré was replaced by Soticek, who was two years younger. But the changes did not have the desired effect, as Basel conceded 3:3 in the 90th minute.

Zubi believes that Basel were perhaps also unable to hold on to their lead because they lost a lot of experience due to the substitutions of some key players. Confronted with Zubi's criticism in the post-match interview, Lichtsteiner reacted thin-skinned. If Zubi knew the reasons for the changes, "then I'm sure he'd agree with me". The FCB coach explains: "They wanted to be substituted. Shaqiri couldn't do it anymore!" And Léo Leroy had muscular problems and cramps.

That's why he had to make all the changes. "I can't risk the players' health, even if Zubi feels I have to do it." And then the visibly annoyed coach sends his regards to the expert.

Seoane also rejuvenates his team

Incidentally, the YB team that took to the pitch for the 3-3 draw was a whole 33 years younger than the starting eleven. With Colley (he came on for Gigovic, who was three years younger), only one YB player who came on as a substitute is older than his "predecessor". And it is indeed the 26-year-old who scores the final goal. I wonder if it has something to do with experience?

At least everyone agrees on one thing: the fans were treated to a spectacle. And nobody can really understand why these two teams have fallen so far short of their expectations this season.

Highlights and other comments on the game

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