After the 3-0 defeat in the 36th round of the Super League against YB, Basel's chances of reaching the European Cup are slim, and FCB coach Stephan Lichtsteiner knows that.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel lose 0:3 against YB and no longer have it in their own hands to qualify for the European Cup.

Stephan Lichtsteiner is disappointed after the defeat and knows: "Now we need a small miracle."

The emotional state of the Valais team is completely different. After the 2:0 win against champions Thun, Europe is closer than it has been for years. Show more

Stephan Lichtsteiner has been on the FCB touchline 17 times so far. Six wins, two draws and nine defeats. The points average of 1.18 per game is not FCB-worthy.

And yet, until Sunday afternoon, Basel could hope to play in Europe next season. But because Basel failed to win in Bern - as has been the norm over the past ten years - and Sion beat champions Thun 2-0 at the same time, these hopes are now vanishingly small. When asked about this, Stephan Lichtsteiner said: "A small miracle is needed now."

It was "an open exchange of blows", says Lichtsteiner in his analysis of the game against YB. "In the end, we lacked determination, both offensively and defensively. Offensively, we didn't finish many actions properly and defensively we were too soft and that ultimately cost us the win."

With two rounds to go, the gap to Sion and 4th place is five points. This qualifies them for the European Cup, provided St. Gallen win the Cup and stay in the top three. The latter should only be a formality. And in the cup, FCSG is at least the clear favorite against FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy, fifth in the Challenge League table.

"It's quite clear that we want to go to Europe!"

The feeling at FC Sion is completely different. A completely satisfied Jan Kronig said after the 2:0 win against champions Thun: "It's quite clear that we want to go to Europe!" Next Thursday (4.30pm live on blue Sport), Sion even have the opportunity to move up to third place with a win against Lugano.

Sion vs. Thun: Highlights and votes