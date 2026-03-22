FC Basel move up to third place with a 2-0 win in Winterthur. Despite the three points, Basel are only moderately satisfied with their performance.

Andreas Lunghi

Basel celebrated their fourth win in five games in Winterthur and moved to within four points of second-placed FC St.Gallen. The success against the bottom club was not as commanding as the result suggests.

"We knew how difficult it would be here," said FCB defender Flavius Daniliuc after the game. "They are playing for survival and knew after yesterday's games that if they won today, they would take a big step towards staying up."

Although Basel were prepared for Winterthur to start with a lot of momentum, they were taken by surprise, said the 24-year-old Austrian. Nevertheless, in the end it was "a convincing performance in terms of mentality".

"A very, very difficult game", said FCB coach Stephan Lichtsteiner. "We didn't get into the game well and should have gone behind early on. Thanks to Marwin (Hitz), we stayed in the game."

"We still have a lot of work to do"

The 42-year-old was referring to the penalty Hitz saved against Roman Buess in the 7th minute. The FCB goalkeeper knew that Buess liked to shoot into that corner. "But I also knew that he confidently converted his last penalty to the other side," smiled Hitz, adding: "It's always a matter of feeling and luck and a bit of preparation."

"We were better in the game after that. We got to 1:0, but still didn't have enough control of the game. After half-time it was a bit better with the ball. We came under pressure again in the last ten minutes with one man less," said Lichtsteiner, summing up the game.

There is still room for improvement for the 42-year-old, even if the form curve has been on the rise in recent weeks: "It's not yet my game as I want to play it over 90 minutes. We still have a lot of work to do. But the boys are giving it a go and stepping on the gas."

On April 4, we will see against YB whether Stephan Lichtsteiner and his players have used the two-week national team break to make changes to their game.

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