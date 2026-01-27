Stucki takes examples from world coaches Vincent Kompany and Pep Guardiola. "Many experienced coaches have also failed. We had the chance to integrate someone who trained with us into the first team. We are doing everything we can to make the project work," says Stucki.

He continues: "Stephan is eager to learn. That's a great quality in a great player. He is obsessed with detail. That reminded me of Lucien Favre. It's better to do something more than to let something be good. He's also very professional with himself. The overall package is very interesting for FC Basel."