FC Basel is looking for a new impetus on the touchline and is replacing Ludovic Magnin with Stephan Lichtsteiner. The new FCB coach talks about his new role for the first time at a media conference on Tuesday.
How well does Lichtsteiner already know the FCB team?
"Football has always been a great passion for me. I've watched a lot of matches, including Super League matches. I already know the team more or less and have certain ideas in my head. But I now need time to get to know the players even better on the pitch in training."
Where can a coach start in such a short time?
"It's important that I can give the team options and prepare them for the three important games," says Lichtsteiner. "That's certainly the first task. And then I want to develop our game further - that's about defensive and offensive behavior." There has not yet been any contact with the team. "But we have a lot of quality in the team and I'm convinced that the team can implement the changes quickly."
What spoke against Magnin?
"The players' development has stagnated or even been negative. But we wanted to support Ludo and make the most of the ten-day break," says Stucki. "But it didn't meet our expectations. The first half in Salzburg was another step backwards. Despite the victory in the classic, we came to the conclusion that we need new energy."
Stucki talks about the dismissal of Magnin
"In hindsight, I would say it would have been important for him to have someone in his entourage who understood his thoughts directly. And not come into a made double-winning environment. It also took time for Ludo's ideas," says Stucki. "But I supported him right up to the last day and blocked out a lot of things that came up last year."
Is an FCB farewell on the horizon for Stucki?
"I have energy every day. And I'm happy to do my job for so long. I don't plan for the medium or long term and don't concern myself with eventualities. We want to achieve our goals."
How does Stucki deal with criticism?
"I'm the face at the end. It's nice to be appreciated. But it's clear to me that I'm also the face of negative things. That's part of my job," says Stucki.
Is a move to Basel imminent?
"My children go to school in Zurich. They and my wife will certainly stay in Zurich. So I won't be moving to Basel permanently," says Lichtsteiner.
What are the most important tasks in the short term?
"The team needs to know what to expect in the next three games and how to get the opposition into trouble," says Lichtsteiner. "But I also try to bring my football to the team."
When will Lichtsteiner complete his coaching training?
"I'm doing the course in Italy and will complete it in the summer," says Lichtsteiner. Everything is organized and feasible to complete the training despite the move to Basel.
How much is Lichtsteiner looking forward to working with fellow national team player Shaqiri?
"I didn't think it would happen. But the fact that he is an exceptional footballer and a player who makes the difference for me as a coach has nothing to do with friendship. I'm really looking forward to my time with Shaqiri."
Doesn't Lichtsteiner lack experience?
Stucki takes examples from world coaches Vincent Kompany and Pep Guardiola. "Many experienced coaches have also failed. We had the chance to integrate someone who trained with us into the first team. We are doing everything we can to make the project work," says Stucki.
He continues: "Stephan is eager to learn. That's a great quality in a great player. He is obsessed with detail. That reminded me of Lucien Favre. It's better to do something more than to let something be good. He's also very professional with himself. The overall package is very interesting for FC Basel."
Further changes to the coaching staff?
"We are very happy with the staff and their work. But it was clear that Steph was allowed to take a trusted person with him. Magnin may have lacked that a little," explains Daniel Stucki. "We have one more man on the staff. Otherwise, he stays as he is."
How did Lichtsteiner's ex-club react to his departure?
"They found out extremely late. But it was always clear to FC Wettswil-Bonstetten that I wanted to develop further. They were very supportive," says Lichtsteiner.
Stucki: "We chose the time deliberately"
"We have to perform straight away, we don't have long. We chose the time deliberately because there are three or four crucial games coming up," says Stucki. They want to have a coach for several years. "We in the sports commission are of the opinion that Stephan Lichtsteiner has the potential for something bigger than FC Basel. That's why we are convinced that this can be successful, even if the current pressure and situation is a challenge."
Lichtsteiner: "The challenge is enormous"
"The challenge is enormous. Especially with the three big games coming up. That doesn't give you much time to prepare," says Lichtsteiner about his new role. "It's a huge opportunity for me, even if the risk is there. I think I can handle it and I'm ready."
This is what head of sport Daniel Stucki says about the change of coach
The FCB coaches since 2009
- Stephan Lichtsteiner (CH): January 2026 - ?
- Ludovic Magnin (CH): June 2025 - January 2026
- Fabio Celestini (CH/ITA): October 2023 - June 2025
- Heiko Vogel (GER): September 2023 - October 2023
- Timo Schultz (GER): June 2023 - September 2023
- Heiko Vogel (GER) (interim): February 2023 - June 2023
- Alex Frei (CH): June 2022 - February 2023
- Guillermo Abascal (ESP) (interim): February 2022 - June 2022
- Patrick Rahmen (CH): April 2021 - February 2022
- Ciriaco Sforza (CH): September 2020 - April 2021
- Marcel Koller (CH): August 2018 - August 2020
- Raphael Wicky (CH): July 2017 - July 2018
- Urs Fischer (CH): July 2015 - June 2017
- Paulo Sousa (CH): July 2014 - June 2015
- Murat Yakin (CH): October 2012 - June 2014
- Heiko Vogel (GER): October 2011 - October 2012
- Thorsten Fink (GER): July 2009 - October 2011