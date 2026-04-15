Wants a new assistant coach: Stephan Lichtsteiner. KEYSTONE

Will Stephan Lichtsteiner get a new assistant coach? The young coach is said to want a familiar person at his side. A hot name is already circulating around Basel.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stephan Lichtsteiner wants a new assistant coach for the new season.

Giuseppe Morello is said to be the hottest candidate.

The 40-year-old has already worked as an assistant coach at YB and GC. Show more

The fact that FC Basel would like to go into the future with Stephan Lichtsteiner has already been communicated several times. During the summer break, however, the young coach would now like to make some adjustments to his staff.

As reported by "4-4-2.ch", Lichtsteiner would like at least one new assistant coach for the new season. He has expressed the wish internally that he would like to have another trusted person around him. In January, Pascal Bader was already added as assistant.

Morello could return to FCB

According to the online portal, the hottest candidate is Giuseppe Morello. The 40-year-old once worked in FCB's youth academy and has also worked as an assistant coach at YB and GC.

As a player, he played for YB, Biel and Thun, among others. He played 200 games in the Challenge League and made 16 appearances in the Super League.

As an assistant, he has already worked alongside Raphael Wicky, Tomas Oral and Marco Schällibaum. Now Stephan Lichtsteiner could be another name to add to the list, should FCB comply with his coach's wishes.