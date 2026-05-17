FC Basel go down 4-0 at Lugano in the last championship game of the season. In an interview with blue Sport, Stephan Lichtsteiner talks about a "mirror image of the season", calls for more physicality and takes stock.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last year, FC Basel became champions and cup winners. This season, FCB cannot even finish in the European Cup places.

Coach Lichtsteiner's assessment is correspondingly negative: "That's not at all what we want as FCB, that's clear."

Nevertheless, the 42-year-old sees many positive approaches and reveals where he wants to tweak the squad: "I would like to see a bit more physicality and height."

Something should also be done up front. Difference players are needed to exploit FCB's numerous chances in the future. Show more

"We can't end a season like this. We simply have to do better," were the clear words of Basel coach Stephan Lichsteiner after the 4-0 defeat in Lugano at the end of the season. "You need a certain amount of pride not to let yourself be beaten like that."

The game was a "mirror image of the season", criticized the 42-year-old. They started the game well, "but then we lose a stupid ball in the forward movement and concede. After that, we can no longer hold out and are not mature enough to turn things around."

Lichtsteiner knows that there was a clear lack of energy at the end, but nevertheless takes stock of the situation: "The tanks are completely empty. It was a very difficult season. But that's not what we want as FCB, that's clear. We have to end it with this game and then look ahead. We have to analyze everything, go into preparation without compromise and have a good season."

"I want more physicality and height"

Last week, FCB boss David Degen announced a major shake-up in the Basel squad on blue Sport, but at the same time confirmed that he wanted to continue with coach Lichtsteiner. "It's always easy to blame the coach for everything. We will definitely go into the new season with Lichtsteiner," said Degen. "Steph is a young coach. He hasn't always got everything right in terms of communication, but he's here to learn."

However, there will be changes to both the staff and the squad. "We need people who are 100 percent red and blue and give everything for success when they go out on the pitch. We haven't had that this season," Degen made clear.

After the defeat in Lugano, Lichtsteiner revealed what changes he thinks should be made: "I'd like to see a bit more physicality and height. You could see that today. We've been struggling with that all season. We are clearly inferior in terms of physicality. If we can't solve that in terms of play, then it will be difficult."

Something should also happen in attack. "We certainly need difference-makers in zone 3 who can convert our many actions. It's hugely important that we score these goals, because that's what we ultimately need."

Despite everything, Lichtsteiner is fundamentally positive about the coming season. "Next season will be difficult, that's clear. But there are a lot of very good approaches. We have to finalize that and what we did badly, we have to do better, train better, implement better."