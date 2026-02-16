Xherdan Shaqiri misses a penalty twice against Lugano. As a result, FCB conceded the equalizer and had to settle for a point. Comments on the game.

Tobias Benz

FC Basel had to settle for a point at home against Lugano.

Stephan Lichtsteiner's team is badly served with the 1-1 draw, also because Xherdan Shaqiri fails to score from the penalty spot.

The FCB coach is annoyed about the missed chances, but sees many positive points despite the draw. Show more

It's the scene of the evening: Xherdan Shaqiri fails twice in a row from the penalty spot against Lugano. After the first missed attempt is retaken, the Basel number 10 slips away at the second attempt and smashes the ball wide of the goal.

The fact that Lugano scored two minutes later to make the final score 1:1 fits in with Basel's current slump in form. For coach Stephan Lichtsteiner, however, it was far from all negative after the game: "We played a good match, we created a lot. But of course we're not yet where we want to be."

Lichtsteiner: "That's annoying!"

His team had the chances to win the game. "We have to make it 2-0. What upsets me is that we concede a goal when we lose the ball at the opponent's corner flag."

The fact that you then run into a counter-attack and have to concede the equalizer is simply not acceptable at this level. "We already had problems with that against Sion, I'm struggling with that."

For striker Albian Ajeti, too, the point "feels like a defeat". But he doesn't want to blame his team-mate Shaqiri. "We could have sealed the deal early in the second half. But that's the way it is in football sometimes. There's not much you can do except keep going."

After the English week, FCB now have a longer break for once. The next game is against Lucerne in seven days' time. "That's certainly good for everyone, but it doesn't change the situation," said Lichtsteiner. "We scored one point today, but we should have scored three. That's annoying!"

The away game at the Swissporarena takes place on February 22 (live on blue Sport from 4.30pm).

