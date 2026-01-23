The new Super League season kicks off this coming weekend. blue Sport sits down with FCB coach Stephan Lichtsteiner to look ahead to the upcoming season.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Last season, FC Basel failed to win the championship and also missed out on a qualifying spot for European competition.

In the new season, the Bebbi are ready to go all out again—with “power soccer,” as Stephan Lichtsteiner explained during preseason training.

To kick off the season, FCB will face Servette in Geneva. blue Sport will broadcast Saturday night's game live. Summary created with

FC Basel fell short of its own expectations last season. The 21-time Swiss champion was dethroned by FC Thun and failed to qualify for a European tournament.

“We didn’t do everything wrong,” says FCB coach Stephan Lichtsteiner, looking back on the past season. However, he notes that the team lacked determination on offense and conceded many goals on counterattacks.

Speaking to blue Sport, Lichtsteiner confirmed that FCB is working on team spirit, among other things. “Individuals decide games, but the team wins the championship. We have to embody that.” Lichtsteiner also has a clear plan when it comes to playing style: “We’re working day in and day out to be able to play high-intensity soccer for 90 minutes.”

"I'm trying to work on my weaknesses."

The coach himself, in particular, will have no shortage of energy. Lichtsteiner took over the position from the dismissed Ludovic Magnin in January 2026 and immediately began racking up yellow cards. After just eleven Super League games, the former Swiss national team captain missed a match due to a yellow-card suspension (four cards).

“I’m trying to work on my weaknesses,” says Lichtsteiner when asked about his yellow cards. “But you can’t ignore your own strengths either.” You have to be careful not to change your character in a way that’s negative. “I was a passionate, emotional soccer player, and that hasn’t changed as a coach.”

Team spirit, high-intensity soccer, and working on his own weaknesses: that’s what Lichtsteiner has set out to do for the new Super League season. He’ll have his first chance to put what he’s learned into practice with his FCB this coming weekend. On Saturday, FC Basel will face Servette on the road.

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