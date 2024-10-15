Like father and grandfather: Daniel Maldini's Italy debut - Gallery Playing for Italy's senior national team for the first time: Daniel Maldini Image: dpa Delighted with his debut: Daniel Maldini made his first appearance for the Italian senior national team in front of his parents. Image: dpa Like father and grandfather: Daniel Maldini's Italy debut - Gallery Playing for Italy's senior national team for the first time: Daniel Maldini Image: dpa Delighted with his debut: Daniel Maldini made his first appearance for the Italian senior national team in front of his parents. Image: dpa

Three generations of national team players: Daniel Maldini adds the next chapter to his impressive family history. He is particularly pleased about two guests in the stands.

dpa

The famous father did not miss out on the big moment. Daniel Maldini's debut for the Italian national team was watched with interest by dad Paolo and his wife from the stands. The Maldinis are now the third generation to be part of the Squadra Azzurra.

Daniel's grandfather Cesare Maldini made 14 appearances for Italy between 1960 and 1963. His son Paolo Maldini played 125 times for his home country - only Gianluigi Buffon and Fabio Cannavaro made more international appearances. And now Daniel was delighted with his first appearance in a senior national team shirt and a 4:1 victory over Israel in the Nations League.

"It was a strong, positive feeling. I'm very happy that I was substituted and that the game went well," said the 23-year-old. "I'm glad my parents were here to watch." Coach Luciano Spalletti substituted Maldini for the last 20 minutes or so.

Unlike his father and grandfather (both defenders), Daniel is at home in attacking midfield. The AC Monza attacker failed to score a goal. However, the game was only the beginning of his career in the national jersey.

Videos from the department

dpa