Everything looked like a Zurich victory until shortly before the end, but then the game turned completely. Shaqiri scored a penalty and Ibrahim Salah scored a last-minute penalty to give Basel a late ecstasy - and another bitter evening for FCZ.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Basel turn the classic against FC Zurich around in stoppage time with a Shaqiri penalty goal and the winning goal from joker Ibrahim Salah to make it 2-1.

Basel show morale after a difficult few weeks, end a negative streak and are praised by players and coach Lichtsteiner for the late, enforced victory.

FCZ experienced another bitter last-minute drama, remaining winless in seven league games and struggling with repeated collapses in the closing stages. Show more

In the 90th minute, Basel were rewarded for the first time for their late storming run in the home game against Zurich. Substitute Vincent Nvendo stood on Dominik Schmid's foot in his own penalty area and caused the penalty, which Shaqiri converted to make it 1-1. And in the 97th minute, substitute Ibrahim Salah made it 2-1, creating complete euphoria at St. Jakob-Park. The Zurich side had taken the lead in the 16th minute through defender Ilan Sauter.

Flavius Daniliuc was "over the moon" in an interview with blue Sport. "After the last few weeks, another team might have given up, but we played until the end and scored two goals in the last ten minutes. I think that shows a lot," said the 24-year-old. Before the game, they had told themselves there was "nothing left to lose anyway".

The central defender added that the win was well deserved, they had more chances to score and dominated the game. The substitutes were also decisive. "Finally the Basel that everyone wants to see," summed up the Austrian.

"The team believed in it," Lichtsteiner praised his players after the important win, which ended a run of three defeats. "We forced it today." However, the new coach put the first win of his tenure into perspective, saying that they were not yet where they wanted to be in terms of play.

FCB coach Stephan Lichtsteiner (l.) and FCZ coach Dennis Hediger. KEYSTONE

FCZ: Only two points from the last seven league games

The defeat leaves FC Zurich without a win in seven Super League games. FCZ coach Dennis Hediger is correspondingly frustrated. Especially as the Zurich side only lost 4:3 in the final minute against FCB on January 25.

"It's certainly extreme to lose twice in the final minutes against the same opponent," he admits. In the other games, they had already given the games away at the back. "We're being brutally punished," says Hediger, adding: "You're very close to even getting a win here. And in the end you go home empty-handed. It really feels like being in the wrong movie."

Nevio di Giusto also speaks of an "extremely big frustration".

"Losing a classic so bitterly twice in a row hurts." The midfielder emphasized that losing control in the final phase should not happen to them again. With Winterthur, Luzern and GC, FCZ now have three opponents within striking distance: "Every game has the character of a final. We have no choice but to score," emphasizes the 20-year-old, who was moved into the starting eleven at short notice in Basel.

Hediger is also talking about a completely different starting position for the next three opponents. "We've played Basel and YB twice, who are certainly still among the best teams in the league individually. That's why it was a tough opening program," says Hediger, adding: "Now we're certainly facing opponents of a different caliber - but also dangerous." Nevertheless, the games will be different. "We'll have the ball a lot more - and we'll have to run the ball better," says Hediger.