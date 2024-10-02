Lille pull off a big surprise against defending champions Real Madrid, Juventus achieve a turnaround in Leipzig that was no longer thought possible and Denis Zakaria saves Monaco from defeat - all the highlights of the Champions League evening.

Luca Betschart

Black evening for Madrid clubs: Real and Atlético lose

The Madrid clubs also suffered away defeats. Defending champions Real, who were without Kylian Mbappé for an hour, lost 1-0 at the club of Mbappé's injured younger brother Ethan thanks to a penalty scored by Jonathan David before half-time.

Atlético Madrid went down 4-0 at Zeki Amdouni's Benfica Lisbon. Amdouni, who came on as a substitute after an hour, scored the penalty that led to the fourth goal.

Juve turn things around against Leipzig - Zakaria saves Monaco

RB Leipzig are one of the eight teams still without a point. The Bundesliga club failed to hold on to a lead at home against Juventus Turin and conceded goals from 2:1 to 2:3 with one man more.

AS Monaco were unable to build on their opening win against Barcelona. It even looked like defeat for a long time against Dinamo Zagreb, until Denis Zakaria equalized with a penalty shortly before the end.

Liverpool defeat Bologna - Bayern lose to Aston Villa

Remo Freuler, Dan Ndoye and Michel Aebischer left Bologna without a win after a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool. The goals for the Reds were scored by Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah.

YB conquerors Aston Villa inflicted Bayern Munich's first defeat of the season in the 2nd round of the Champions League with a 1-0 home win. The Madrid clubs also lost away from home.

Bruges and Jashari win

Ardon Jashari celebrated a successful debut in the Champions League in Graz. The Swiss U21 international was surprisingly in the starting line-up for FC Brugge and beat the Belgians 1:0. Gregory Wüthrich is missing with injury for the Austrian champions.

Lotomba's Feyenoord surprise - Atalanta confident

Jordan Lotomba also won his first match with Feyenoord Rotterdam. The Swiss full-back won 3:2 at Spanish upstarts Girona. Under the confident direction of Urs Schnyder, who showed nine yellow cards and twice pointed to the penalty spot in his first Champions League game, Girona scored twice in their own goal - the second time through Ladislav Krejci to make it 2:3 in the 79th minute. The two justified foul penalties, one for each team, were saved by the goalkeepers. Europa League winners Atalanta Bergamo win 3:0 against Shakhtar Donetsk in Gelsenkirchen.