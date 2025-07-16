The final of the Club World Cup did not achieve high ratings in the USA Keystone

Interest in the Club World Cup was limited in the host country, the USA. Less than three million people watched the final between Chelsea and PSG on US television.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Chelsea win the Club World Cup.

The final broadcast between Chelsea and PSG met with moderate interest in the USA. Around 2.7 million people watched the game. Show more

1.3 million people watched last Sunday's broadcast with English commentary on TBS, while 1.43 million people watched Chelsea FC's surprising 3-0 win on Univision and TUDN with Spanish commentary. This is according to figures published by TNT Sports.

By comparison, the final between France and Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was watched by an average of 17.7 million people in the USA on Fox with English commentary and 2.58 million people on the Spanish-language channels Telemundo and Universo.

Together with Canada and Mexico, the USA will host the men's World Cup next year. With 48 teams and 104 matches in three countries, it is the biggest edition to date.