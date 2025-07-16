  1. Residential Customers
Less than three million viewers Limited interest in the Club World Cup on US television

16.7.2025 - 07:29

The final of the Club World Cup did not achieve high ratings in the USA
The final of the Club World Cup did not achieve high ratings in the USA
Interest in the Club World Cup was limited in the host country, the USA. Less than three million people watched the final between Chelsea and PSG on US television.

  • Chelsea win the Club World Cup.
  • The final broadcast between Chelsea and PSG met with moderate interest in the USA. Around 2.7 million people watched the game.
1.3 million people watched last Sunday's broadcast with English commentary on TBS, while 1.43 million people watched Chelsea FC's surprising 3-0 win on Univision and TUDN with Spanish commentary. This is according to figures published by TNT Sports.

By comparison, the final between France and Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was watched by an average of 17.7 million people in the USA on Fox with English commentary and 2.58 million people on the Spanish-language channels Telemundo and Universo.

Together with Canada and Mexico, the USA will host the men's World Cup next year. With 48 teams and 104 matches in three countries, it is the biggest edition to date.

Commentary. Despite arrogant Europeans: the Club World Cup is here to stay - and that's a good thing

CommentaryDespite arrogant Europeans: the Club World Cup is here to stay - and that's a good thing

