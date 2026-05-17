Goalie Heinz Lindner and Young Boys go their separate ways Keystone

Young Boys are parting ways with goalkeeper Heinz Lindner and defender Yan Valery. The Bernese club made the announcement shortly before the last game of the season against Sion.

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Lindner moved from Sion to YB a year ago. It is not yet known where the 37-time Austrian international goalkeeper will continue his career.

Valery, who is in the Tunisian national team's World Cup squad, joined Young Boys on loan from Sheffield Wednesday in February. The loan contract has now expired and will not be extended, as the club has announced.