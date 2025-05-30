  1. Residential Customers
Goalkeeper switch Lindner moves to YB - von Ballmoos is about to leave

Andreas Lunghi

30.5.2025

Will no longer stand between the posts for YB: David von Ballmoos.
Will no longer stand between the posts for YB: David von Ballmoos.
KEYSTONE

BSC Young Boys have signed the Austrian goalkeeper Heinz Lindner from FC Sion. YB legend David von Ballmoos will leave the club.

30.05.2025, 14:28

30.05.2025, 14:47

Lindner was under contract with FC Sion last season and made two Super League appearances as number two behind Timothy Fayulu. At Bern, he will take on the role of backup goalkeeper behind Marvin Keller, who has extended his contract until the summer of 2028. YB's number three is Dario Marzino, who has extended his contract by one year.

David von Ballmoos, on the other hand, has no future with the capital club. As the Bernese club announced on Friday afternoon, the 30-year-old has expressed his desire to take on a new challenge.

He is leaving YB after 263 games and as a six-time Swiss champion. "David von Ballmoos has always behaved correctly and has developed from a YB junior into a YB legend. It speaks for itself that he is the only player to have won six championship titles in the club's 127-year history. The doors at YB will always be open for him," Christoph Spycher is quoted as saying in the press release.

