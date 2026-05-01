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Altach beaten Linzer ASK celebrates second cup win

SDA

1.5.2026 - 19:18

Ognjen Zaric coached FC Winterthur in 2024, but is now under contract with Altach
Ognjen Zaric coached FC Winterthur in 2024, but is now under contract with Altach
Keystone

Linzer ASK secures victory in the Austrian Cup final. The team wins 4:2 against Altach thanks to two goals in extra time.

Keystone-SDA

01.05.2026, 19:18

01.05.2026, 19:31

It is the second cup win in the club's history for LASK. The club had already triumphed in 1965 - the first non-Viennese team to do so.

Altach, who reached the cup final for the first time, also suffered defeat at the hands of two protagonists with a Swiss past. Ognjen Zaric, who has been coaching the Vorarlberg club not far from the Swiss border since January, was head coach at FC Winterthur from July to December 2024. Prior to that, he was a youth coach and assistant coach at Basel. Dejan Stojanovic from Bregenz also knows Switzerland well. The Altach goalkeeper was under contract with FC St. Gallen for four years from 2016.

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