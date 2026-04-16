Lionel Messi is now also a club owner Keystone

Lionel Messi has bought the Spanish fifth-division football club UE Cornella. The 38-year-old Argentinian has officially completed the purchase, the club from near Barcelona announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

UE Cornella did not provide any information about Messi's financial commitment. The project is about a long-term vision.

Messi, who is currently under contract with Inter Miami in the USA, played for FC Barcelona for a total of 21 years. First in the famous youth academy "La Masia", later successfully for the professionals. UE Cornella sees the fact that he is now taking over a Catalan club as a sign of his attachment to the region.

Founded in 1951, the fifth-division club has built up a good reputation in youth development. For example, future professionals such as Spain's 2012 European champion Jordi Alba, current Barça defender Gerard Martin and Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya have at least played for UE Cornella's juniors.