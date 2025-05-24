Lionel Messi has scored over 800 goals in the course of his career for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami and Argentina. Now the exceptional player has revealed his own favorite goal.

Luca Betschart

672 goals for Barcelona, 32 for PSG, 44 for Inter Miami and 112 international goals for Argentina - Lionel Messi's tally is impressive. Now the magic foot was spoiled for choice for a charitable cause and had to choose his own favorite goal.

Messi's choice was somewhat surprising. He opted for the header to make it 2-0 in the 2009 Champions League final, which sealed Barcelona's triumph over Manchester United.

"I have scored many goals that were perhaps even more beautiful and valuable - also because of their significance - but the header in the Champions League final against Manchester United was always my favorite goal," explains Messi.

