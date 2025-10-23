  1. Residential Customers
Staying in the MLS Lionel Messi extends his contract with Inter Miami

SDA

23.10.2025 - 17:49

Lionel Messi moved to the USA in 2023
Lionel Messi has extended his contract with Inter Miami in the American MLS, which expires at the end of the year, as his club announced in a video on Instagram on Thursday.

23.10.2025, 17:49

23.10.2025, 17:54

The Argentine has been part of Inter Miami since 2023, scoring 50 goals and providing 28 assists in 53 games in the league. According to the AFP news agency, Messi will stay until the end of 2028.

By extending his contract, the 38-year-old keeps his options open for a World Cup appearance in 2026 with defending champions Argentina. First up for Messi, however, are the MLS play-offs next weekend, in which the title is at stake.

