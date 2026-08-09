Jorge Messi was there for his son from the very beginning until his move to Inter Miami. Now he has passed away. The family is saying goodbye in a private gathering.

Lionel Messi traveled from Miami, Florida, to Argentina to say goodbye to his late father, Jorge. The private jet carrying the Argentine soccer superstar, his wife, and their three children landed late in the evening (local time) in the city of Rosario, according to local media reports. From the airport, the Messi family was driven to El Prado Cemetery, where a private memorial service was held.

Messi's father, who also served as his advisor, died Saturday at a hospital at the age of 68. No further details were released regarding the health issues that led to his death. The family had already announced in June, during the World Cup, that Jorge Messi was ill. The family did not initially comment on his death.

To Rosario by private jet. EPA EFE

A formative figure for Lionel Messi

Jorge Messi served as his son’s agent from the very beginning of his career. He brought him to FC Barcelona as a teenager, where Lionel Messi (39) played from 2000 to 2021. He currently plays for Inter Miami in the U.S. Messi has participated in six World Cups with the Argentine national team.

After Argentina's 0-1 loss to Spain in the most recent World Cup final, Messi flew to his hometown to be with his father. According to the newspaper *La Nación*, he returned to the U.S. on July 29, after more than a week away.