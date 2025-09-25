Lionel Messi and Inter Miami continue their successful run. Picture: Keystone

Superstar Lionel Messi secures Inter Miami's place in the play-offs in the North American MLS with two goals and an assist.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Argentinian world champion's team secured a place in the knockout round of the Eastern Conference with a 4-0 win at New York City FC.

Messi scored twice in the final quarter of an hour (74th/86th), while Luis Suarez made it 3-0 in the meantime with a foul penalty (83rd). Messi's 23rd and 24th goals saw the 38-year-old overtake Gabon's Denis Bouanga at the top of the MLS goalscoring charts.

