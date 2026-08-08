Lionel Messi is mourning the loss of his father. Jorge Messi died Friday at a hospital in Rosario at the age of 68 after a long illness.

Jorge was a close confidant of Lionel's throughout his entire career, starting in his early years in Barcelona. He was a key source of support and also served as his agent for several years.

According to the family, Jorge Messi spent his final months alternating between a medical center in Rosario and his home, accompanied by his wife Celia and his children Rodrigo, Matias, and Maria Sol. After the World Cup, Lionel Messi had spent time with his father before returning to his club, Inter Miami.