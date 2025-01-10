Swiss legionnaires in focus: little world class, lots of mediocrity - Gallery Conductor and leader at Leverkusen: Granit Xhaka is one of the champions' most important players Image: Keystone Gregor Kobel endured a difficult first part of the season with Dortmund Image: Keystone Nico Elvedi is one of the regulars at Borussia Mönchengladbach under Gerardo Seoane Image: Keystone Fabian Rieder has arrived in Stuttgart and is impressing with his strong left foot Image: Keystone Ruben Vargas has not yet found his stride after an ankle injury and is toying with a transfer Image: Keystone Jonas Omlin wants to regain his regular place in Borussia Mönchengladbach's goal after the winter break Image: Keystone Swiss legionnaires in focus: little world class, lots of mediocrity - Gallery Conductor and leader at Leverkusen: Granit Xhaka is one of the champions' most important players Image: Keystone Gregor Kobel endured a difficult first part of the season with Dortmund Image: Keystone Nico Elvedi is one of the regulars at Borussia Mönchengladbach under Gerardo Seoane Image: Keystone Fabian Rieder has arrived in Stuttgart and is impressing with his strong left foot Image: Keystone Ruben Vargas has not yet found his stride after an ankle injury and is toying with a transfer Image: Keystone Jonas Omlin wants to regain his regular place in Borussia Mönchengladbach's goal after the winter break Image: Keystone

13 Swiss players are involved in the Bundesliga this season. Only a few of them are playing a leading role. A classification ahead of the second part of the season starting on Friday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The days when Switzerland had the largest squad of legionnaires in the Bundesliga are long gone. From 2013 to 2017, it was still at the top with up to 25 players, but is now only number 4 behind France, Austria and Denmark. The Swiss have also lost ground in terms of standing.

The leading players

Granit Xhaka, Bayer Leverkusen (2nd): Despite missing the armband, the captain of the Swiss national team is the undisputed leader and conductor in Xabi Alonso's ensemble. Although Leverkusen have not quite been able to build on last season's glorious campaign, the Werkself are four points behind Bayern after 15 rounds. Xhaka has not missed a single minute in the championship and has contributed two goals and five assists. This means he has been more productive than in the entire championship season (three goals).

Gregor Kobel, Borussia Dortmund (6th): Only "national class" and downgraded from position 1 to 5: The specialist magazine "Kicker" no longer sees Kobel as the best goalie in the league. In fact, the Swiss's performances were less outstanding than in the past two seasons. Nevertheless, Kobel was one of the few players in an occasionally unsettled team to show consistency. He only kept three clean sheets. However, that had more to do with the players in front of him than with his own performances.

Nico Elvedi, Borussia Mönchengladbach (8th): Borussia Mönchengladbach have recovered from a difficult start to the season. Nico Elvedi played a big part in this. He directed the back line in his usual calm manner. Recently, there has been renewed speculation about a possible move for the 56-time international. However, it is questionable whether Gladbach will lose a key player during the winter break.

The runners-up

Silvan Widmer, Mainz (5th): Silvan Widmer is having a tough time at Mainz. Coach Bo Henriksen has opted for Anthony Caci on the right flank in his 3-4-2-1 system. The Swiss has always come off the bench in his twelve appearances. This is unlikely to change in the second half of the season.

Fabian Rieder, Stuttgart (10th): Fabian Rieder has found his feet in the Bundesliga and made his mark in a Stuttgart team that was beaten below par. Coach Sebastian Hoeness appreciates Rieder's left foot and his standards. It is quite possible that the player from Bern, who is on loan from Rennes, will stay with the Swabians beyond the end of the season.

Leonidas Stergiou, Stuttgart (10th): The defender was out for a long time with back problems and only returned to the pitch at the end of November. In the second half of the season, the 22-year-old is likely to duel with Josha Vagnoman for a regular place.

Ruben Vargas, Augsburg (13th): An ankle injury put the winger out of action for a while. He failed to score in eight partial appearances. After five-and-a-half years in the Bundesliga, Vargas is on the verge of moving to Sevilla FC, where, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, he will undergo medical tests on Thursday and sign a contract until 2029.

The reserves

Aurèle Amenda, Eintracht Frankfurt (3rd): Aurèle Amenda can't get beyond the reserve role at Frankfurt. The 21-year-old central defender appeared in just four games, accumulating only 67 minutes. A torn syndesmosis ligament will keep him out of action indefinitely.

Jonas Omlin, Borussia Mönchengladbach (8th): The goalie has lost his regular place to Moritz Nicolas after suffering a calf injury. It remains to be seen whether the 30-year-old, who started the season as captain, will once again enjoy the confidence of Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane in the second half of the season.

Johan Manzambi, Freiburg (9th): The midfielder made it to nine minutes of Bundesliga action and is mainly used for Freiburg's second team in the regional league.

Bruno Ogbus, Freiburg (9th): The former GC junior started the season with two partial appearances. Since then, the 19-year-old right-back has made no further appearances. This will not change in the second half of the season: Ogbus suffered a torn Achilles tendon shortly before Christmas.

Noah Loosli, Bochum (18th): The central defender plays no part at the bottom of the table and did not make an appearance in the Bundesliga.

Cédric Zesiger, Wolfsburg (11th): The 26-year-old has lost his regular place. Coach Ralph Hasenhüttl relies on other forces in central defense.

Videos from the department