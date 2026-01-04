Fulham's Harrison Reed (left) celebrates his last-second equalizer against champions Liverpool Keystone

Liverpool let an important last-minute win slip from their grasp at Fulham in the 20th round of the Premier. The same happened to Manchester City at home to Chelsea.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Liverpool looked like the lucky winners in London after Cody Gakpo scored in the 94th minute to make it 2-1. However, Harrison Reed's dream goal from distance into the top right-hand corner of the goal ensured that the champions shared the points for the second time in a row and brought an abrupt end to their run of three consecutive victories in the new year. They are now 14 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Manchester City also had to accept their second points split in a row. After a goalless draw against Sunderland on New Year's Day, the Gunners' closest rivals also failed to pick up three points against Chelsea. Argentinian world champion Enzo Fernandez equalized for the visitors from London in stoppage time, ensuring that arch-rivals Arsenal (3-2 at Bournemouth on Saturday) extended their lead at the top of the table to six points.

Sunderland, featuring Swiss national team captain Granit Xhaka, drew 1-1 at Europa League winners Tottenham, their fourth successive draw. The promoted side are still one place and point ahead of Newcastle United in 8th place. The Magpies with Fabian Schär beat Crystal Palace 2-0 and celebrated their second win in a row.