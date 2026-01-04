  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Premier League Liverpool and ManCity concede last-minute equalizers, Sunderland draw again

SDA

4.1.2026 - 18:35

Fulham's Harrison Reed (left) celebrates his last-second equalizer against champions Liverpool
Fulham's Harrison Reed (left) celebrates his last-second equalizer against champions Liverpool
Keystone

Liverpool let an important last-minute win slip from their grasp at Fulham in the 20th round of the Premier. The same happened to Manchester City at home to Chelsea.

Keystone-SDA

04.01.2026, 18:35

04.01.2026, 21:24

Liverpool let an important last-minute win slip from their grasp at Fulham in the 20th round of the Premier. The same happened to Manchester City at home to Chelsea.

Liverpool looked like the lucky winners in London after Cody Gakpo scored in the 94th minute to make it 2-1. However, Harrison Reed's dream goal from distance into the top right-hand corner of the goal ensured that the champions shared the points for the second time in a row and brought an abrupt end to their run of three consecutive victories in the new year. They are now 14 points behind leaders Arsenal.

Manchester City also had to accept their second points split in a row. After a goalless draw against Sunderland on New Year's Day, the Gunners' closest rivals also failed to pick up three points against Chelsea. Argentinian world champion Enzo Fernandez equalized for the visitors from London in stoppage time, ensuring that arch-rivals Arsenal (3-2 at Bournemouth on Saturday) extended their lead at the top of the table to six points.

Sunderland, featuring Swiss national team captain Granit Xhaka, drew 1-1 at Europa League winners Tottenham, their fourth successive draw. The promoted side are still one place and point ahead of Newcastle United in 8th place. The Magpies with Fabian Schär beat Crystal Palace 2-0 and celebrated their second win in a row.

More from the department

LaLiga on stream. No winner between Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad

LaLiga on streamNo winner between Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad

Akanji and Sommer play through. Inter beat Bologna and are top of the table again

Akanji and Sommer play throughInter beat Bologna and are top of the table again

Africa Cup. Mini-victory against Tanzania: Morocco eke out a place in the quarter-finals

Africa CupMini-victory against Tanzania: Morocco eke out a place in the quarter-finals