Diogo Jota last played for Liverpool FC. Mike Egerton/PA Wire/dpa

Diogo Jota passed away last Thursday. Now the Portuguese's family is to receive the salary he would have earned at Liverpool FC for the next two years of his contract.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Diogo Jota died in a car accident early Thursday morning.

He would have had a contract with Liverpool FC until 2027.

Now the Reds are to transfer Jota's salary for the remaining two years to his family. This is according to Portuguese media reports. Show more

Diogo Jota died together with his brother in a car accident in northern Spain. The 28-year-old Portuguese was under contract with top English club Liverpool. His contract would have been valid for another two years.

Portuguese media, including "Record", report that Liverpool FC will transfer Jota's salary for the remaining two years to his family. The center forward recently married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso.

According to "fussballtransfers.com", Jota's salary is said to have been around 583,000 euros per month. This corresponds to an annual salary of seven million euros. The Jota family is therefore set to receive around 14 million euros from Liverpool.

At Liverpool, Jota wore the number 20, but LFC announced that the number 20 would no longer be assigned and would remain "immortal".