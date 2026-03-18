Under serious pressure: Liverpool head coach Arne Slot and his star player Mohamed Salah Keystone

English clubs are in action in three of Wednesday's four Champions League round of 16 second legs. And all three are in serious trouble.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Liverpool (0:1 against Galatasaray in Istanbul), Tottenham Hotspur (2:5 at Atlético in Madrid) and Newcastle United (1:1 at home against Barcelona) could hardly be satisfied after the first legs of the round of 16 a week ago.

Liverpool have the best chance of reaching the quarter-finals, but the Reds are also under the most pressure. The defense of the Premier League title has long since receded into the distance, and even qualification for the Champions League is in acute danger. After an embarrassing 2-1 defeat at bottom club Wolverhampton and a disappointing 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Tottenham, Arne Slot's team are only in 5th place with eight rounds to go.

Match of destiny for Liverpool coach Slot?

Tottenham's late equalizer was met with clear signs of dissatisfaction from the fans at Anfield Road. The mood in Liverpool is irritable - and also a little perplexed. "We have to wake up," said attacking star Dominik Szoboszlai. "If we carry on like this, we can count ourselves lucky to be in the Conference League."

Is it down to Dutch coach Slot, who was praised to the skies as a mastermind almost a year ago, or the quality of the players? "I'm not sure," says former Liverpool defender and current TV analyst Jamie Carragher. What is certain, however, is that Slot's seat would be very hot if they were eliminated by Galatasaray.

Newcastle United need an away exploit after Barcelona's Lamine Yamal equalized in stoppage time in the first leg in the north-east of England. In the championship, the team of currently injured Swiss central defender Fabian Schär has recently hit form with prestigious wins against Manchester United and Chelsea. Things are currently going so well for the Catalans, who are also on course to win the league, that president Joan Laporta has announced his intention to extend the contract with German head coach Hansi Flick, which runs until 2027, "in the near future".

16-year-old in the Bayern goal?

Tottenham have little chance of progressing after their disastrous performance in Madrid, where Atlético were 4-0 up after just 22 minutes. The Londoners only finished 17th in the Premier League last season, but won the Europa League and thus punched their ticket for the Champions League. Now they are just one point ahead of the relegation places and would do well to focus on the fight against relegation.

Italy will no longer be represented in the quarter-finals. Atalanta Bergamo were the last Serie A side to lose 6-1 at home to Bayern Munich and the only thing that really matters ahead of the second leg is whether 16-year-old goalkeeper Leonard Prescott could make his professional debut. With Manuel Neuer, Jonas Urbig, Sven Ulreich and Leon Klanac, four of the German Serie A champions' keepers have been injured recently.