Eddie Nketiah celebrates his late winner against Liverpool. Keystone

Liverpool suffer their first defeat in the 6th round of the Premier League. Arne Slot's team lost 2-1 away to Crystal Palace.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Unlike in many games so far this season, it was the English champions' opponents, not Liverpool, who had the last word. Crystal Palace scored the winning goal in the 97th minute through Eddie Nketiah. Liverpool had equalized three minutes before the end of normal time through Federico Chiesa.

Crystal Palace are therefore the only unbeaten team in the Premiere League alongside Bournemouth. The two teams are second and third, three and four points behind Liverpool respectively, while Manchester City, who beat Burnley 5-1, are fourth.

Arsenal can move up to second place with a win at Newcastle on Sunday.