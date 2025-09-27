  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Goal conceded in the 97th minute Liverpool are beaten by Crystal Palace in stoppage time

SDA

27.9.2025 - 18:16

Eddie Nketiah celebrates his late winner against Liverpool.
Eddie Nketiah celebrates his late winner against Liverpool.
Keystone

Liverpool suffer their first defeat in the 6th round of the Premier League. Arne Slot's team lost 2-1 away to Crystal Palace.

Keystone-SDA

27.09.2025, 18:16

27.09.2025, 18:40

Unlike in many games so far this season, it was the English champions' opponents, not Liverpool, who had the last word. Crystal Palace scored the winning goal in the 97th minute through Eddie Nketiah. Liverpool had equalized three minutes before the end of normal time through Federico Chiesa.

Crystal Palace are therefore the only unbeaten team in the Premiere League alongside Bournemouth. The two teams are second and third, three and four points behind Liverpool respectively, while Manchester City, who beat Burnley 5-1, are fourth.

Arsenal can move up to second place with a win at Newcastle on Sunday.

More from the department

Video ticker. Three goals in 12 minutes - Servette play themselves into a frenzy against Winti

Video tickerThree goals in 12 minutes - Servette play themselves into a frenzy against Winti

Video ticker. Behrens puts the home side back in front

Video tickerBehrens puts the home side back in front

Aarau sporting director on the investigation. Zverotic:

Aarau sporting director on the investigationZverotic: "Of course you worry, that's human"

Goal spectacle in the Madrid derby. Atlético inflict first defeat of the season on city rivals Real

Goal spectacle in the Madrid derbyAtlético inflict first defeat of the season on city rivals Real

Bundesliga. Dortmund win easily in Mainz ++ Leverkusen win against St. Pauli

BundesligaDortmund win easily in Mainz ++ Leverkusen win against St. Pauli