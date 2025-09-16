Didi Hamann predicts the Champions League for blue Sport. The polarizing football expert reveals why Bayern won't make it into the top 8, why he wishes Galatasaray success and who will surprise.

Michael Wegmann

Didi Hamann, Bayern Munich are likely to dominate the Bundesliga this season. Do you think they can also win the Champions League title?

Bayern are clearly the favorites in the Bundesliga. But I think it could be closer than people think at the moment. They've had a very good start, but there are still 30 games to go. In the Champions League, Bayern have a similarly tough program as last season, when they had to go through to the play-offs. I'm assuming that they won't finish in the top eight again, that they'll have to qualify for the round of 16 via the play-offs again.

FC Bayern Munich's opponents in the league phase: Chelsea (H), Pafos (A), Bruges (H), PSG (A), Arsenal (A), Sporting (H), Union SG (H), PSV Eindhoven (A)

And then everything is open in the knockout phase?

Last season, Bayern would have had the chance to win the Champions League without beating an English team. That chance is very rare. They won't get that chance again.

What about Dortmund, Frankfurt and Leverkusen?

I think that with ManCity, Newcastle, Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea, all five English teams have a chance of finishing in the top eight. Then there are the usual suspects like PSG, Real Madrid and Barcelona. As for the Germans, Frankfurt have a very difficult program. I don't even think they'll make it into the top 24. But with Leverkusen and Dortmund, I'm confident that one might get in straight away and one in the top 24.

Your former team Liverpool threw money around this summer and invested almost 500 million francs in transfers. Can you buy a Champions League title?

Several teams have already tried. Man City tried for a long time until it worked. It was similar at Paris Saint-Germain, where I think it took over ten years. That's why it helps if you can spend a lot of money, of course, but you can't buy this title.

Florian Wirtz is just one of numerous top transfers made by English champions Liverpool this summer. IMAGO/Every Second Media

Liverpool have won all of their first four games in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, the start was very bumpy. Liverpool won all four games, but they could or even should have drawn all four. They also had a bit of luck. But of course I assume that Liverpool will finish in the top 24. I don't know if they'll finish in the top eight. The players still have to grow together as a team. I don't have the feeling that this will get much better in the short term or very quickly. That's why I think it will be bumpier for Liverpool in the Champions League than many people think.

Top favorites in the Champions League this year?

A lot of people are talking about Liverpool and PSG, and on paper they are probably the two best teams. I think it's all pretty open. Paris would have to defend the title, which is incredibly difficult. But I could imagine that Tottenham could make some progress. I think Tottenham will play a very good role. They won the Europa League last year and have now made some very good purchases with a new coach. Of course, Tottenham aren't the favorites, but if I had to name an outsider, I'd go with Tottenham.

blue Sport expert Didi Hamann believes Tottenham Hotspur can do well this year. IMAGO/Action Plus

After the signings of Osimhen, Sané and Gündogan, people in Turkey are dreaming of a Champions League title for Galatasaray Istanbul. Is that realistic?

Galatasaray has always brought in big players and big names in recent years. However, they have never managed to make an exclamation mark. They have rarely reached the knockout phase of the Champions League. Of course, they've now brought in players again - and in Sané and Osimhen they've also brought in absolute class players. I'd like to see Galatasaray succeed because Turkish football hasn't delivered like this in Europe in recent years. We know how enthusiastic the Turks are. And if Gala play at home, it would certainly be a highlight. That's why I hope they do better than in recent years.

And what do you think of last year's finalists Inter Milan with the two Swiss players Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji?

What Inter achieved last season was outstanding. They beat Bayern and Barcelona in both the quarter-finals and semi-finals, even though they were probably better. Thanks to their character, mentality and willpower, they turned the games around and progressed. They then found their champion in Paris in the final. Inter have more or less the same team as last year and they were already relatively old last year. That's why I find it hard to imagine that they'll make it past the round of 16 or the quarter-finals this season.