Liverpool's star striker Alexander Isak is seriously fouled by Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven. After the injury became known, Liverpool coach Arne Slot now criticizes him.

Alexander Isak is fouled hard last weekend and suffers a serious injury. The star striker will miss Liverpool for several months.

"It's a big disappointment for him and therefore also for us," admits coach Arne Slot.

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven criticizes Slot for what he sees as an overly harsh tackle on Isak. Show more

Liverpool FC will have to do without their striker Alexander Isak for months. The 26-year-old is out with an ankle injury and a fractured fibula, as the Premier League club announced. The attacking player, who joined from Newcastle United for 145 million in the summer, underwent surgery on Monday.

Isak suffered the injury at the weekend in the 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur. The Swede scored in the game to give his side a 1-0 lead, but injured himself in the process when he was roughly pulled off his feet by Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven.

"That's a big disappointment for him and therefore also for us," said coach Arne Slot at a press conference on the loss of the hopeful - and blamed his opponent van de Ven for his "reckless" tackle: "If you make that tackle ten times, I think there's a serious risk of a player getting seriously injured every time."

Thwarted on the way to top form

The forced break is doubly bitter for Isak, as he has had a difficult few months following the transfer confusion in the summer. Because he did not take part in training at Newcastle for a long time before the transfer, he had major teething problems at the Reds.

"When you join a new club, you want to show all the qualities you have straight away, but that was just impossible," says Slot, adding: "Maybe nobody understands it, but when you haven't trained seriously with the team for three or four months and you're playing in this league ... In this league, you have to be at your best to influence a football match."

Isak has recently been getting closer and closer to this top form. "We always knew he would need time and that's why he's so unlucky to be injured now," said Slot. "Because I think we saw with that goal against Tottenham that he was getting closer and closer to the player he was at Newcastle."

Liverpool coach Arne Slot (right) will have to do without striker Alexander Isak for a long time. Picture: Imago