Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are in free fall. Picture: Keystone

Liverpool can't get out of their slump. The English champions lost 3-0 to Nottingham Forest in front of a home crowd in the 12th round of the Premier League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was the sixth defeat in the last seven league games for Liverpool, who were top of the table with maximum points after five rounds. The Reds are now only 11th in the Premier League. For Nottingham, who started with Dan Ndoye in the starting eleven, it was their second win in a row, giving the team from the Midlands some breathing space in the relegation battle.

Sunderland, with Swiss national team captain Granit Xhaka, lost 1-0 at Fulham in London and have been without a win for three games. Nevertheless, the newly promoted side is still within touching distance of the Champions League places.