  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Premier League Liverpool suffer defeat against Nottingham - Xhaka and Sunderland lose to Fulham

SDA

22.11.2025 - 18:01

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are in free fall.
Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are in free fall.
Picture: Keystone

Liverpool can't get out of their slump. The English champions lost 3-0 to Nottingham Forest in front of a home crowd in the 12th round of the Premier League.

Keystone-SDA

22.11.2025, 18:01

22.11.2025, 18:06

It was the sixth defeat in the last seven league games for Liverpool, who were top of the table with maximum points after five rounds. The Reds are now only 11th in the Premier League. For Nottingham, who started with Dan Ndoye in the starting eleven, it was their second win in a row, giving the team from the Midlands some breathing space in the relegation battle.

Sunderland, with Swiss national team captain Granit Xhaka, lost 1-0 at Fulham in London and have been without a win for three games. Nevertheless, the newly promoted side is still within touching distance of the Champions League places.

More from the department

"We were shit!"The transcript of Winti goalie Kapino's impressive rant

Ligue 1. Zakaria sees red - Embolo scores and wins

Ligue 1Zakaria sees red - Embolo scores and wins

Challenge League. Aarau lose game against Nyonnais and the lead in the table

Challenge LeagueAarau lose game against Nyonnais and the lead in the table