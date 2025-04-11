Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk to stay at Liverpool. Jon Super/AP/dpa

The rumors have come to an end: Mohamed Salah extends his contract at Liverpool by two years. Virgil van Dijk is also set to stay until 2027.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mohamed Salah has extended his contract with English Premier League leaders Liverpool until 2027, according to various media outlets.

The Egyptian has been playing at Anfield Road for eight years and is a crowd favorite. Most recently, Salah was also linked with a move to Saudi Arabia or Paris Saint-Germain.

He has scored 243 times in 394 games for Liverpool, making him the third highest scorer in the club's history. This season alone, the 32-year-old has scored 32 goals, 27 of them in the Premier League. Show more

As the English club announced on its social media channels on Friday morning, the Egyptian's contract has been extended until 2027. "I'm very happy, we have a good team. I signed because I think we will have the opportunity to win more titles," the 32-year-old was quoted as saying in a statement.

Salah has been on the scoresheet for the Reds since 2017 and has scored 32 goals in 45 games across all competitions this season. In his eight years with Liverpool, the former FCB player has won the Premier League and Champions League.

Captain van Dijk also remains on board

According to transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano, Dutchman Virgil van Dijk has also extended his contract until 2027. Official confirmation from the club is said to be imminent.

"I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together" ✨



Head to LFCTV GO to watch Mo's brilliant interview in full 💻 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 11, 2025

🚨 Virgil van Dijk will sign his new deal at Liverpool valid until June 2027 very soon, agreement done.



All details of the contract have been sealed, also approved by the laywers and VVD will put pen to paper before end of the season.



Two more years. Salah + Virgil, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/EcWqZn2SMf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 11, 2025

