Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates the winning goal against West Ham KEYSTONE

Liverpool are still on a high. The Reds have come another step closer to their 20th Premier League title.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk headed Liverpool to a 2-1 home win against West Ham United in the 89th minute. The 17th-placed side had equalized three minutes earlier thanks to an own goal from Andy Robertson, after Luiz Diaz had given Liverpool an early lead (18th).

Mohamed Salah set up the 1-0, his 45th goal of the season. No player has ever scored more in a 38-round Premier League season.

Fabian Schär also celebrated a win with Newcastle. Thanks to a strong second half with three goals between the 49th and 77th minute, the Magpies won 4:1 against Manchester United. The Swiss central defender played through.

With this victory, Newcastle are now ahead of Manchester City and Chelsea in 4th place. On Wednesday, coach Eddie Howe's team can even set their sights on 3rd place in the replay against Crystal Palace.