Virgil van Dijk celebrates his goal to make it 4-0 by leaping towards the fans Keystone

Liverpool FC take on Newcastle in the final of the English League Cup in mid-March.

The Premier League leaders beat Tottenham 4-0 at home in the second leg of the semi-final to make amends for the 1-0 defeat in the first leg.

Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk scored for Liverpool, who will be aiming for their eleventh League Cup victory on March 16. In the other semi-final, Newcastle beat Arsenal with Fabian Schär.