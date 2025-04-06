Fulham's Alex Iwobi holds his own artistically Keystone

England's designated champions Liverpool suffer their second defeat of the season in the Premier League. The leaders lost 3-2 at Fulham FC in the 31st round.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Caoimhin Kelleher, who has been back in place of injured goalkeeper Alisson Becker since mid-March, had to make three saves in the first half. Luis Diaz could only reduce the deficit to 2:3 with 20 minutes remaining.

The defeat is bearable for Liverpool. Arsenal, who had to make do with a 1-1 draw at Everton on Saturday, are eleven points behind them in first place.

At the other end of the table, Southampton are the first and earliest to be relegated from the Premier League. The relegated bottom club suffered their 25th defeat in 31 games with a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham. With seven rounds to go, no team has ever been relegated in the Premier League.