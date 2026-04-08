24 hours after the clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, the quarter-finals of the Champions League offer another giant-killing with Paris Saint-Germain against Liverpool.

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After the summit meeting is before the summit meeting. One day after the thrilling clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, PSG and Liverpool face off again on Wednesday.

While Paris go into the game with plenty of confidence thanks to four wins behind them, it's a different story for Liverpool. They have only won one of their last five games, most recently going down 4-0 to Man City in the FA Cup.

blue pundit Didi Hamann, who once played for Liverpool himself for seven years, is demanding more from his former team: "They have to do better. They're finding it incredibly difficult. The whole team, including the coach, needs to show a significant improvement in performance to stand any chance at all against Paris."

"Not a good omen"

The German on England's chances of progressing: "You probably have to hope that you lose by one or two goals at most. But we know how dangerous Paris are. Over the two games, it's hard to imagine it, also because PSG are really getting into their stride and Dembélé is back."

The Reds would "almost fall apart a bit", says Hamann. "After the defeat against Man City, Van Dijk said they had given up. I can't remember a Liverpool captain ever saying that. That's not a good omen."

Hamann assumes that coach Arne Slot has no future at Liverpool: "I assume that a new coach will come in the summer at the latest. At the moment, there is no guarantee that they will finish in the top five."

Penalty thriller a year ago

The teams have met six times in the European Cup so far, with both teams recording three wins each. The most recent encounters took place in the round of 16 of the Champions League last season. Both teams won 1-0 away from home before the Parisians prevailed 4-1 on penalties at Anfield Road - and went on to win the Champions League.

In the two round of 16 ties last season, Liverpool averaged just 38.6 percent possession and fired 14 fewer shots on goal than Paris Saint-Germain (4:18 shots). This was the largest negative shot-on-goal differential in a Champions League knockout round since records began in 2003.

PSG have become the bugbear of English teams over the last two seasons. Paris have gone unbeaten in their last six matches in the top flight against English teams (5 wins, 1 draw). And PSG have survived their last four knockout matches against Premier League opponents (against Liverpool, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Chelsea).

The fact that the defending champions have been eliminated in the quarter-finals in four of the last five seasons speaks against PSG: Bayern Munich (2020/21), Chelsea (21/22), Manchester City (23/24) and Real Madrid (24/25). Only Real Madrid reached the semi-finals three years ago as defending champions.

The first leg between PSG and Liverpool promises to be an offensive spectacle. Nobody has scored more times in the Champions League this season than Paris Saint-Germain (90x) and Liverpool (85x).