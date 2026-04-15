Liverpool and France star Hugo Ekitiké is in danger of a long absence after his shock injury in the Champions League. According to initial information, the 23-year-old will be out for up to nine months.
Shock for Liverpool supporters on Tuesday evening: Liverpool attacker Hugo Ekitiké is stretchered off the pitch during the Champions League quarter-final second leg against PSG. The exact injury is initially unclear.
It is now clear that things are not looking good for the Frenchman. As Fabrizio Romano reports, Ekitiké will miss this summer's World Cup completely and will be out for between eight and nine months. This has been confirmed by sources close to the player.
The French newspaper "L'Équipe" had previously reported that the striker would miss the World Cup with the national team due to an Achilles tendon injury.