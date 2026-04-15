Liverpool and France star Hugo Ekitiké is in danger of a long absence after his shock injury in the Champions League. According to initial information, the 23-year-old will be out for up to nine months.

Tobias Benz

Shock for Liverpool supporters on Tuesday evening: Liverpool attacker Hugo Ekitiké is stretchered off the pitch during the Champions League quarter-final second leg against PSG. The exact injury is initially unclear.

It is now clear that things are not looking good for the Frenchman. As Fabrizio Romano reports, Ekitiké will miss this summer's World Cup completely and will be out for between eight and nine months. This has been confirmed by sources close to the player.

🚨⛔️ BREAKING: Hugo Ekitike will be OUT of the 2026 World Cup, confirmed. 💔🇫🇷



Season over for Liverpool striker; sources close to the player expect Hugo to be back in 8-9 months time with Achilles tendon injury, as L’Equipé reported. pic.twitter.com/UPqlDR72hg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 15, 2026

The French newspaper "L'Équipe" had previously reported that the striker would miss the World Cup with the national team due to an Achilles tendon injury.

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