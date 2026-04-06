Dominik Szoboszlai is Liverpool's top scorer in the Champions League. KEYSTONE

Paris Saint-Germain will face Liverpool FC on their way to defending their title. Last season, the Parisians eliminated the English champions on their way to the title. For one of the Reds' players, it will be a special reunion.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you PSG and Liverpool meet again in the Champions League on Wednesday evening (8.45pm live on blue Sport), after the French side won on penalties last year and went on to win the title.

PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia impressed with numerous goals, while Liverpool's Hugo Ekitiké will be particularly motivated against his former club.

For the Hungarians Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez, the dream of reaching the final in Budapest is alive and well, with Szoboszlai in particular regarded as a key player for Liverpool. Show more

PSG and Liverpool already met in the last Champions League season. Back then, the French champions prevailed on penalties and went on to win their first title in the club's history.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia played a key role in the Champions League win. The Georgian moved from Napoli to the French capital at the beginning of 2025 and has been an integral part of the attack ever since. The pacey dribbler already has eleven goals to his name in the current season in the top flight. Only Kylian Mbappé (14), Julian Alvarez (12) and Anthony Gordon (12) have more.

Reunion with old acquaintances

This will be Liverpool's Hugo Ekitiké's second clash with one of his former clubs this season. After the 5:1 win against Frankfurt in the league phase, the French international now wants to show his old PSG colleagues what he's made of.

In less than two months, the Champions League final will take place in Budapest. For the two Hungarians Dominik Szoboszlai and Milos Kerkez, the dream of playing in the final at home is alive. Szoboszlai is once again one of Liverpool's most in-form players this season. With five goals in the current competition, he is the top scorer for Arne Slot's team. Whether PSG will once again be the final destination for Liverpool or whether the dream of reaching the final at home will live on will therefore also depend heavily on the Hungarian midfielder.

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