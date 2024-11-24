Mohamed Salah is delighted with his goals to turn the game around. Picture: Keystone

Liverpool FC win their Premier League clash against Southampton with difficulty and extend their lead at the top to eight points.

SDA

Two goals from Mohamed Salah secured Liverpool FC's expected tenth win in their twelfth league game at Southampton. The Egyptian scored in the 65th and 82nd minute. Prior to that, the underdogs had led 2:1 for a short time.

Liverpool, who have only lost once under Arne Slot, Jürgen Klopp's successor as coach, have pulled away from defending champions Manchester City with eight points. They are followed by Arsenal, Chelsea and Brighton, three teams nine points behind.

SDA