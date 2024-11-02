Mo Salah fired Liverpool to victory against Brigbhton. KEYSTONE

Liverpool FC beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at Anfield, while Manchester City suffered their first defeat of the current Premier League campaign. The champions lost 2-1 at Bournemouth in the 10th round.

Three days after being knocked out of the League Cup against Tottenham, Manchester City suffered an even more surprising setback. Manuel Akanji's defense was surprised twice by the underdogs. Ghanaian Antoine Semenyo and Brazilian Evanilson, who arrived for a club-record fee of 47 million euros in the summer, scored to give City a 2-0 lead. Manchester City only managed to score the equalizer in the 82nd minute.

Bournemouth had already beaten Arsenal and snatched a point from Aston Villa in recent weeks. Like at Arsenal (Mikel Arteta), Aston Villa (Unai Emery) and Leverkusen (Xabi Alonso), among others, the coach is a Basque, Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool new leader

The new leaders are Liverpool, who turned a 0:1 at home against Brighton into a 2:1 within three minutes. The goals were scored by Cody Gakpo (69') and Mohamed Salah (72'). Manchester City are two points behind Liverpool, who have been coached by Arne Slot since this summer.

Arsenal, who lost 1-0 at Fabian Schär's Newcastle, are already seven points off the top of the table.

